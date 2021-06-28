Upgrades Coming to Riverside Baseball Park Area

Improvements are set to begin at a popular ball diamond in east Windsor.

The city has announced construction crews will start to upgrade the Riverside Baseball Park area later this week.

According to a city release, the walking pathways, along with exercise equipment, dugouts and the parking lot surface will all be upgraded.

The city says users will see signage indicating which areas are off limits.

Construction crews are aware about the upcoming baseball season and plan to keep construction impacts as minimal as possible.

The improvements are expected to be completed by the end of October.

