Urban Chicken Pilot Project Approved in Tecumseh



Chickens are coming to Tecumseh.

Tecumseh town council voted 6-1 in favour of a two-year pilot program to allow hens in the urban areas of town.

Residents must file an application and pay a $25 fee.

There must also be an on-site inspection.

Properties up to 10,000 sq. ft. can have six chickens — with a possibility up to 12 hens for property over 10,000 sq. ft .depending on the size of the lot.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti voted in favour of the pilot project.

"Being a progressive community, there is a lot of municipalities in Ontario that are taking this approach and it is a compromise," he says. "We are basically looking at allowing those that feel there is a need for that and there are those who want more organic foods."

Bachetti adds the pilot project allows for some oversight.

"Having them regulated, allows us to put data together," says Bachetti. "If there is people who are not conforming, it allows the town enforcement bylaw to go there and shut those places down so it cleans up the community in that regard."

Councillor Bill Altenhof was the only councillor who voted against it.

The program will get underway in 2020 once the bylaw is adopted.