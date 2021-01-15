Urban Meyer Named Head Coach of Jaguars

Urban Meyer has agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed a health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan's top target. Khan waited nearly a week to get it done.

They met last Friday on Khan's yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday.

Meyer has won three college national championships with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.

Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships signifies a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.

In other NFL news, the New York Jets reached an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh to hire him as their head coach.

Saleh replaces Adam Gase who was fired on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons.

The 41-year-old Saleh is recognized as an energetic leader who is well liked by his players and had been the 49ers' defensive co-ordinator under Kyle Shanahan since 2017.

