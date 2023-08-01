US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control

DETROIT - U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles.

The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles.

Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn't steer the vehicles at all.

Seven more cited a loss of power steering assist.

There was one report of a crash but no injuries. Investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity.

The probe is at least the sixth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.