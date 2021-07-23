Use of Naloxone by Windsor Police Rises in 2nd Quarter of 2021

The use of naloxone by police is on the rise and Windsor Police Service is sharing any information they can to help with prevention.

According to a report presented to the Windsor Police Service Board Thursday, nine police personnel were first on the scene to opioid overdose calls and delivered the life-saving drug from April 1 to June 30.

That's up from four incidents from February to April 1.

Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Bellaire says information that could identify a victim is protected because it's a medical emergency, but they can share location data to direct community resources.

"We're all sharing because we want to make sure that everybody's not individually trying to solve the problem," he says. "We want to work collaboratively to deal with some of the underlying issues so that we don't have to respond to these to the degree that we are in present times."

Board Member Rino Bortolin is pleased to see the data is being shared.

"They're often the first respond because of the proximity and often times without a call," he says. "Police are on their bikes or on foot patrols and will come across a person in distress presenting with an overdose."

Police were on scene for an overdose along with Windsor fire or EMS 202 times in the second quarter of 2021.

Bortolin says that means police are the first to arrive five percent of the time.

"What you're seeing with this data is proving the fact that police do in fact need naloxone on a regular basis," he added.

According to the report, 20 doses of naloxone were used over the second quarter.

Sometimes several doses of the drug are needed to revive one victim from an overdose.