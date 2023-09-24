Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES - Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Usher would lead the halftime festivities from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he's looking forward to performing on the NFL's biggest stage. Usher spring boarded into superstardom with "Confessions,'' which sold more than 10 million units in the U.S.

The 44-year-old is 44, is currently headlining his "Usher: My Way'' residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews.