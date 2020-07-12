Usman Dominates Masvidal at UFC 251

The UFC's first trip to Fight Island packed a lot of punch in the United Arab Emirates with three title matches, but two were retained and the other was decided.

Kamaru Usman ran his record to 17-and-1 to retain his welterweight championship as he beat Jorge Masvidal and Alexander Volkanovski won a split decision over Max Holloway to retain the featherweight title at UFC 251 Saturday night.

Petr Yan won via TKO over Jose Aldo to claim the vacant bantamweight title.

Elsewhere on the card, Rose Namajunas won a split decision over Jessica Andrade and Amanda Ribas beat Paige VanZant via submission.



with files from Associated Press