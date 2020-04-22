Uttering Threats Charge Laid in Downtown Windsor Incident



WINDSOR — A Windsor man has been charged after another man claimed to have been threatened with a weapon.

Police were called around 4pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 to a home on Mercer St. and Elliott — which has been the subject of several police investigations.

The victim told police he had been threatened by another man who was known to him and he believed the suspect had a firearm.

Officers made contact with the suspect who left the home and was arrested. He was carrying ammunition.

A search of the home found a replica handgun and a long-barrelled pellet gun.

A 38-year-old man is charged with uttering threats and breach of court order.