UTV and Sea-Doos stolen in Chatham-Kent

Chatham Kent Police are looking for suspects involved in the theft of a UTV and two Sea-Doos.

According to Chatham-Kent Police, unknown suspects entered a fenced compound at Delta Power on 14 Industrial Park Road in Tilbury.

At around 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, the suspects allegedly stole two black GTX Limited Sea-Doos valued at around $35,000 and a 2021 black and tan CanAm X3 Turbo valued at $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Trevor Biskey at trevorb@chatham-kent.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.