UWindsor aiming to return to in-person convocation this summer

Another sign of things getting back to normal.

The University of Windsor is hoping to return to in-person convocation this summer.

University president Dr. Robert Gordon says, if all goes to plan, students will graduate face to face during ceremonies scheduled for June 13 to 17.

He says COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction.

"There's been a lot of conversations provincially and nationally in terms of changes in policies and approaches to certainly dealing with the pandemic and our current planning is that we're going to have convocation events this coming June face to face," he says.

Dr. Gordon says, barring any spikes in COVID-19 cases, the events will be held at the WFCU Centre.

"Certainly, if conditions get worse, we will adjust accordingly, but our current plan is to potentially be having 6,000 University of Windsor graduates walk across stage at the WFCU Centre during, potentially, what may be 11 to 13 different convocation events," says Dr. Gordon.

He adds the university is aiming to host graduation on campus in the fall as well.

"Our current intentions are that as we officially open the Lancer Centre in July of this year, we fully intend to have this fall, our initial convocation events, at the new Lancer Centre," he says. "So we're looking forward to that in October as well."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the university has hosted its last number of convocation ceremonies virtually.

As of March 1, the province is lifting its vaccine passport system and capacity limits for most indoor settings.