UWindsor 'Automotive Guru' Tony Faria Dies Suddenly at 76

The University of Windsor is mourning the loss of one of its most well known faculty members.

Tony Faria passed away suddenly on April 7 at the age of 76.

"It came completely out of the blue; we didn't know Tony was ill," says friend and collegue Mitch Fields, who is the current dean of the Odette School of Business.

Faria started his career as a professor in the university's Business Faculty and Marketing Department in 1975. Industry experts and journalists turned to Faria for comment on automotive issues for decades before his retirement in 2012.

Fields first met Faria in 1985 and says he's been a great colleague and friend ever since.

"He was just someone you could always stop and chat with," he says. "Aside from work and his family, Tony had two great passions, golf and anything to so with Michigan State University where he had attended as a student."

Fields says his presence will be missed on campus.

"Tony is one of those timeless members of the faculty, we thought he was someone who would always be there," he says. "He retired in 2012, but he still kept an office and still kept himself active and involved with the university."

He says Faria's legacy will live on.

"Tony was area chair for our marketing group. He was our automotive guru for the university and was heavily involved in that industry with outreach, not just as a faculty member, but with getting students involved in his projects," he says. "He was just an all around giver."

Fields says flags will fly at half-staff on campus Wednesday to honour Faria.

He tells AM800 News a memorial will likely be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Faria leaves behind his wife Barbara and two children.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.