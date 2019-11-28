UWindsor Below Average When it Comes to Partying Students

Students at the University of Windsor are below average when it comes to how much time they spend partying.

That's according to MacLean's which has released its annual list of Canada's top party schools.

The magazine surveyed more than 18,000 university students across Canada in 2019 and asked them to estimate how much time they spend partying each week.

The University of Windsor finished in a tie for 19th out of 43 Canadians schools, with students saying they spent 4.1 hours a week partying.

(Photo by AM800's Peter Langille)

The survey found the average student in 2019 spent 4.7 hours per week partying, up from 3.0 hours the year before.

Those that took part in the survey say they spent an average of $12.86 on drinking each week—up from $11.80 in 2018—and consumed an average of 3.9 alcoholic beverages, compared to 3.3 the previous year.

St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia topped the list with students spending 10.6 hours per week partying. London's Western University was fifth on the list with students saying they party seven hours per week.

At the bottom of the list, Brandon University in Manitoba where students say they spend just two hours per week partying.