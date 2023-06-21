UWindsor, Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre to work together on advancing Truth and Reconciliation

The University of Windsor and the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on initiatives advancing Truth and Reconciliation.

The MOU, signed at the Ojibway Nature Centre on National Indigenous People Day, will also focus on learning, respectful knowledge creation, a commitment to Indigenous language revitalization, and the well-being of local First Nations and campus communities.

Beverley Jacobs, Senior Advisor to the President on Indigenous Relations and Outreach at the University of Windsor, says education didn't teach all Canadians about who Indigenous people are.

"It was intentional because the whole intention was to erase us as a people," she says. "Now through the education system, we have an opportunity to educate through many different levels."

Jacobs says this is powerful and we are in the midst of a shift in understanding our relationships.

"Today is a celebration of who we are as Indigenous people and to remember that the genocidal policies didn't work. We're hear to build those relationships as well to respect each other," she says.

The Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, the largest class-action settlement in Canadian history, began to be implemented in 2007 by the federal government.

One of the elements of the agreement was the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada to facilitate reconciliation among former students, their families, their communities and all Canadians.

Litte Creek singers perform an honour song during a memorandum of understanding ceremony between the University of Windsor and the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre. June 21, 2023 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Friendship Centre President Jennifer D'Alimonte says this day is monumental.

"We've been speaking about it for a very long time, of the truths that happened, but no one was listening. Everyone is listening now but it took finding the bodies of children for the country to listen to us," she says.

One of the goals of Truth and Reconciliation is to educate people about the history and legacy of the residential schools system, and share and honour the experiences of former students and their families.

University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon says this partnership is reflective of the priorities outlined in the University's Aspire stretgic plan.

"Consultative and culturally relevant engagement of Indigenous peoples in important in advancing the journey toward Truth and Reconciliation on campus and beyond, along with fostering relationships with Indigenous communities."