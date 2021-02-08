UWindsor Creates Black Student Scholarship Initiative

The University of Windsor is celebrating Black History Month by creating a scholarship for Black-identified students for years to come.

A goal of $250,000 has been set for The Black Student Scholarship Initiative that will be available this fall.

Acting Director of Advancement, Gemma Grey-Hall, says the university has already put up $125,000 to get the ball rolling.

"Providing a match for that first $125,000 really shows their commitment to making sure that our Black students have the support that they need," she says.

Grey-Hall hopes the community follows UWindsor's lead.

"It's an amazing initiative the university is supporting and what I think I'm most excited about is the fact that there's going to be a match for people that want to support this scholarship through donations," she says.

Grey-Hall says the scholarship will help Black identified students at all levels.

"So if they're an undergraduate, if they're thinking about graduate studies, it's really going to be a game changer for our students," she says.

Grey-Hall adds that the scholarship applies to all 190 programs offered at the university.

