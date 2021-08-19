UWindsor Encouraging Black Alumni to Take Part in Roundtable on Racism

The University of Windsor wants to hear from its Black alumni.

As part of an ongoing effort to dismantle anti-Black racism, the university is planning a roundtable discussion to gather input from Black alumni.

Marium Tolson-Murtty is with the project and says they're looking to hear stories and concerns from Black graduates.

"We've sort of been in the process of trying to reach out to some of our Black alumni to really get a sense of what their experiences were like at the University of Windsor and what are their reasons for those individuals to remain engaged or have they just totally disconnected?"

She says many alums have not stayed in contact and the university wants to know why.

"We have had thousands of students come through, but once they do that not many of them are choosing to stay engaged with the University of Windsor." Tolson-Murtty explains. "So we felt it was important to have the individuals come together to talk about their experiences."

She says the goal of the roundtable is to spark some change.

"This is an opportunity to learn from them, hear their voices, for them to have a seat at the table and to really help us move forward in terms of keeping our students engaged and once they leave how to create that life-long Lancer feeling."

Those interested in taking part in the roundtable discussion must register by August 20.