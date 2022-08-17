UWindsor engineering students and local manufacturers helping John McGivney Children's Centre

A team of University of Windsor engineering students has been working with the John McGivney Children's Centre on their wheelchair seating manufacturing process.

The project's aim is to reduce the time to produce wheelchair seats so that children with special needs could receive their wheelchairs sooner, while maintaining their highly customized, high-quality seating product and reducing production costs.

The fourth year engineering students began the project in January under the leadership of Dr. Colin Novak.

They have finished with a presentation during the Faculty of Engineering Design Demo Day at the end of July.

The new process has the potential to reduce production time from six to eight months to just three to four weeks.

The John McGivney Children's Centre has been providing specialized rehabilitation and support services for almost 50 years to more than 3,000 children and youth each year with physical, neurological and developmental needs.