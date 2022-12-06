UWindsor giving back to the community

More than 75 area families and single-youth homes will have a brighter holiday season thanks to the University of Windsor.

The university is continuing its holiday tradition and is supporting the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation Sponsor-a-Family initiative.

UWindsor President Dr. Robert Gordon says the university has supported the program for over 30-years.

He says this year's contribution by the university is the greatest contribution to date.

"The fact that we've actually seen more support than we ever have in the past, over 75 families that are certainly going to be the beneficiaries of the engagement, of the dedication of our campus community is incredible and we're so proud of that," says Dr. Gordon.

Sabina Howell, the university’s Sponsor-a-Family coordinator and says the response from the university community has been amazing.

"Especially during a tough economic year with inflation, a lot of people struggling and our campus has really come together to support this initiative and I am just blown away at the response we've gotten," says Howell.

She says initially it was hard to gauge what the support from the university community might be.

"I thought it could go either way," she says. "I thought there was a chance of us getting either a subdued response or a really great response and I'm just so amazed at the response we have gotten. It's just been record breaking for us."

Donations were loaded into a truck Monday morning outside of the university.

The university says 62 campus groups participated in the program.

The Children’s Aid Society is expecting to serve over 700 families this holiday season.