UWindsor high school basketball tournament cancelled due to pandemic

The 2021 University of Windsor Invitational High School Basketball Tournament is being cancelled.

It's the second year in a row the tournament is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very disappointed to cancel this year's tournament for the second straight year," said Lancer men's basketball head coach Chris Cheng. "Beyond our committee, there are teams locally and across the province that look forward to our event each year."

But the tournament committee is already looking ahead to the future, announcing plans for tournament in 2022.

From Dec. 9-11, 2022, an expanded field of 16 of the best high school and prep teams in Ontario will gather in the new Lancer Centre to compete for the championship.

Details on the future tournament will be announced at a later date.