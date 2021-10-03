UWindsor hosting more COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The University of Windsor is hosting two more pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

First and second doses will be available for those over the age of 12.

The events run from 10am to 3pm on Oct. 7 and 8 in the Faculty of Education parking lot at the corner of University Avenue West and California Avenue.

The university is providing free parking for the clinics which are open to the entire community and no health card is required.

The clinics have been scheduled 28 days after the Sept, 10 clinic, allowing those who received a first dose at that time to be eligible for their second dose.