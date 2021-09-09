UWindsor hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

In an effort to get more young people vaccinated, the University of Windsor is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday.

First and second doses will be available for those over the age of 12.

The clinic is open to the entire community and no health card is required.

The event runs from 10am to 3pm in the Faculty of Education parking lot at the corner of University Ave W. and California Ave.

The university of providing free parking in any lot for those attending the clinic.

According to health unit numbers, over the past two weeks, young people aged zero to 29 account for nearly 50% of new cases of COVID-19.