UWindsor imposing disciplinary sanctions on Delta Chi fraternity

The University of Windsor has imposed disciplinary sanctions after an investigation into the Delta Chi fraternity related to alleged racist messages last year.

In November 2020, an investigation was launched claiming members of the off-campus fraternity used "extreme racist language" on social media.

In an update provided Wednesday, the university says the process is now complete and disciplinary sanctions have been imposed which include training through the Office of the Vice President of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Interim vice president Clinton Deckford says no stone was left unturned.

"The investigation, we wanted to ensure that it was comprehensive and that it was thorough. It was conducted by external investigators and the university did its own internal investigation as well."

He says a number of students were found to be in the wrong.

"Students have been found to have breached the University of Windsor's non-academic students conduct policy and disciplinary sanctions have been imposed. Part of that is including a requirement for students to undergo training."

Deckford says, in the interest of privacy he can't share all the details of the sanctions, but he's describing them as "significant."

"I would categorize them as significant. In addition to the to the sanctions, in terms of penalties, students are also required to do mandatory training and education."

Deckford adds the university will also not allow any Greek letter organizations to operate or conduct activities on campus until a comprehensive review is completed.

After conducting its own investigation, Delta Chi International has placed its Windsor chapter on suspension.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson and CTV Windsor