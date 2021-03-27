UWindsor Investigates Alleged Discrimination in Faculty of Science

The University of Windsor's Faculty of Science says an alleged racist incident is under investigation.

Details surrounding the incident were not provided, but the faculty posted a letter condemning discrimination via Twitter Wednesday night.

According to the tweet, officials are, "deeply saddened angered by this, and other instances of anti-Black, anti-Asian, anti-LGBTQ2S+, xenophobia, and other forms of racism."

The letter goes on to say, "racism causes pain to both individuals and communities" and "the campus community must come together and stand in solidarity to fight against racism and intolerance."

According to the letter, steps are being taken to address the issue that include a diversity and inclusion task force and a series of projects to better understand the academic climate of those facing discrimination.

The university had already started initiatives to end racism and discrimination over the past year after several incidents.

"Racially-charged messages" reported at the Windsor chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity resulted in an investigation and triggered many of those initiatives in November of 2020.