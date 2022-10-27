UWindsor investigating reported sexual assault near campus

The University of Windsor is alerting its campus community following a reported sexual assault.

Interim Provost and Vice-President Academic Patricia Weir sent out an email Wednesday afternoon stating there had been "an incident of sexual assault near campus" that occurred Tuesday evening.

The alleged incident occurred in the vicinity of recently reported personal safety incidents.

In the email obtained by AM800 News, Weir goes on to say it received the "disturbing news" from campus police and that the university is working closely with Windsor police, who are actively investigating.

According to the email, the university is doing everything it can to support the investigation.

Weir stated, "safety, dignity, and the ability to move freely around the University of Windsor campus without fear or restriction has always been and will continue to be the University's highest priority, and it is one that we will continue to pursue vigorously."

The email also outlines how campus police are working closely with Windsor police to increase patrols around the university.

The school is also encouraging members of the campus community to familiarize themselves with on-campus safety tools and services, including the Safe Lancer app.

In her email, Weir reminds people to be aware of and familiarize themselves with the locations of blue light poles, and yellow and stainless-steel emergency boxes located around campus.

Earlier this month, an investigation was launched by campus police after a couple of students reported they were being followed.

In one incident, a female student said she was being followed to her car after classes.

After those incidents, the University of Windsor Student Alliance relaunched its WALKSAFE service.

Weir ended the email by stating, "I encourage each of you to be vigilant about your personal safety and that of your friends and colleagues."

The university and Windsor police are expected to release more details later today.