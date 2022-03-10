UWindsor keeping its vaccination and mask policies in place until at least the end of April

It's the status quo at the University of Windsor for the remainder of the winter semester.

The university has announced it is keeping its vaccination and mask policies in place until at least the end of April to minimize uncertainty and disruption to the UWindsor community.

The university says the decision is in accordance with recommendations by The Council of Ontario Universities and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

UWindsor plans to review its policies, protocols and procedures related to COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

As AM800 news reported on Wednesday, the province is lifting its mask mandate in most indoor settings on March 21.