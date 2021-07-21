UWindsor Launches 'Knock Out COVID' Campaign Urging Students to Get Vaccinated

There's a push to get all university students vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to class in the fall.

The University of Windsor has launched a campaign called 'Knock Out COVID' with a goal of getting the message out to the under-25 population just how important getting vaccinated is.

UWindsor researcher Dr. Lisa Porter says local numbers show the younger population is lagging behind when it comes to getting the vaccine.

"We know that COVID can affect young people," says Dr.Porter. "While their chances of dying from getting COVID are less, there can be long-term effects from COVID and also we know that unvaccinated people can pass the virus on."

She says we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"The more people that we get vaccinated the more that we're actually able to knock out COVID right?," she says. "It's not even just passing it from one person to another, viruses continue to mutate and this virus has been gaining momentum through the unvaccinated population."

Dr. Porter says variants become a concern when people aren't vaccinated.

"The Delta variant is here. It's even more prevalent across the border in Michigan," says Dr. Porter. "So as we move forward and the borders are starting to open, this becomes a concern. So we want to get as many people vaccinated as possible. This, right now, is a disease of the unvaccinated."

Students can also enter to win a number of prizes valued at more than $15,000.