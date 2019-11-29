UWindsor Law School Classes to Relocate on Campus

Law school classes at the University of Windsor will be moving sites as of 2020.

During a town hall meeting on Monday, November 25th, it was announced that in preparation for the renovations to the Ron W. Ianni law building, classes will move to various locations around campus.

It will affect nearly 800 law students, faculty and staff beginning in the spring of 2020.

Classes will then take place at the Odette School of Business, the Toldo Health and Education Centre and the Neal Education Building with a few classes also taking place at the downtown campus.

The renovation plan is subject to board approval in January 2020 with the goal of beginning construction in the summer of 2020.

At one point, the university was considering moving into the Paul Martin Building downtown, but it changed in August 2017 because of a lack of financial support from the province.

The Ron W. Ianni building is about 20-years-old.