UWindsor Law School Launches Fundraising Campaign

A fundraising campaign is underway to assist with the transformation of the law school at the University of Windsor.

The upgrades to the Ron W. Ianni building will cost roughly $30-million with $13-million coming from the university.

Law school Dean Christopher Waters says the school is hoping to receive funding from the upper levels of government, but donations from alumni and the community are still needed.

"The rest is on the law school and our very loyal alumni," says Waters. "We have roughly 8,000 alumni now in all walks of life, four MPs, three provincial cabinet ministers right now, the head of the Law Society of Ontario."

He's hoping alumni members step up and donate.

"We're really going to be looking to them for support as well looking towards our local Windsor community," says Waters. "I think quite frankly the law school a point of pride for Windsor as a city and we certainly feel very rooted and very proud of our position in Windsor."

Waters says he has already reached out to law firms and alumni.

"I put them all on notice and I anticipate that law firms, there's a business case for it as well for the law firms in terms of naming opportunities in the new building and I anticipate that many will want to partner with us in that regard," says Waters.

Waters says $2.35-million has already been raised.

Upgrades to the 20-year-old building are expected to start in the summer of 2020.

— with files from AM800's Peter Langille