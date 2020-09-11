UWindsor Men's Basketball Names Recruiting Class for 2020-2021

The University of Windsor's Men's Basketball Team will welcome nine new recruits to the hardcourt for 2020-2021.

St. Anne's High School product Brayden Amlin will join local product Terence Williams who is transferring to UWindsor from Mott Community College (MCC) in Michigan.

Head Coach Chris Cheng says Williams will add an experienced ball handler who performs under pressure.

The 6'2" guard was named to the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) all-conference team and the conference all-defensive team at Mott.

Detroit native Jalen Sykes will be transferring from St. Clair College this season as well. He'll join Williams in the back-court as a taller perimeter guard, according to Cheng.

Brampton's Anthony Mensah and Lorenzo Barbieri, Ziphion Grant from Vaughn, Ben Mascarenhas from Cambridge, Isaiah Mayambu of Burlington and Segun Akimbulumo from Winnipeg will also don the blue and gold this year.