UWindsor Nursing Professor in NYC to Fight COVID-19

A University of Windsor Nursing Professor has answered the call to help one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

Kate Kemplin took a leave of absence from UWindsor and is serving as the chief nursing officer and deputy director of the Ryan Larkin New York Presbyterian Field Hospital in New York City.

Kemplin tells CTV Windsor she arrived in NYC on April 8 to get the 220 bed field hospital up and running.

"Military medics who have left service and traditional registered nurses; I think we worked about 18 hours a day for six days and started receiving patients on April 14," says Kemplin.

It's not the first time Kemplin has travelled to the Big Apple to help in a time of crisis.

"I was fresh out of nursing school when 9/11 happened and I spent about a month in NYC with the fire department as their support and I really just felt compelled to go to NYC again during this," she says.

The Kingsville, Ont. native tells CTV Windsor she's in the fight until the end.

"With so much holistic care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, one on one and hands on nursing care; clinical staff here in NYC need to recover and they need a break. We're here until we've reached that point," added Kemplin.

She is currently overseeing 120 nurses and clinical staff at the field hospital.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa.