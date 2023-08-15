UWindsor political science prof weighs in on latest voter intentions

A recent poll shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's challenging summer politically is having an impact on voter intention.

The non-profit Angus Reid Institute's new study finds Trudeau's Liberal Party behind the Conservative Party of Canada among decided and leaning Canadian voters.

Currently, 38 per cent say they would support the CPC led by Pierre Poilievre, with 31 per cent backing the Liberals, and 18 per cent standing with the NDP.

According to the poll, the opposition party’s lead is seen in nearly every region of the country, except in Quebec, where the Liberals edge the second-place Bloc Québécois, and Atlantic Canada.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Lydia Miljan, a Political Science professor at the University of Windsor, says based on the findings the recent cabinet shuffle in Ottawa has had little to no positive impact for the government yet.

"It's one thing every so often when you have a rogue poll, but this is several different polling companies over the course of the month that have been showing this kind of spread between the Conservatives and the Liberals. I think that in part it has to due with the fact that people are really struggling right now. The cost of living is real and inflation is very much top of mind," she said.

Those rampant concerns about the cost of living and housing affordability, according to Angus Reid, are looming large in Canadians’ lives.

Miljan says she's been impressed by the fact Poilievre has consistently been turning people out to his events, and making inroads in areas where the Conservatives have struggled over the last number of years.

"They have a lead in Ontario, where we know most of the seats are. But they have also very much increased their support in Atlantic Canada. You did note the Liberals are still ahead, but in most polls I've seen they've been ahead by only one or two percentage points."

The opposition leader has changed up his look over the summer, and the CPC recently took out a big advertising buy to try and change the narrative over how people view Poilievre.

In looking ahead to the federal cabinet's retreat in Prince Edward Island next week, Miljan says she isn't expecting much to come of it, but the public is going to remain interested in hearing what the government has planned for affordability.

"I expect that they're going to have a lot of statements and either announcements or re-announcements regarding housing and regarding the cost of living. Those are really the two big issues. They'll also have to deal with just the standard government stuff, and then hopefully they'll give us something about an economic update coming up in the fall," she said.

In terms of personal popularity, just 36 per cent of Canadians view Poilievre favourably while 39 per cent approve of Trudeau.

The entire detailed breakdown of the recent poll conducted by Angus Reid can be found here.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides