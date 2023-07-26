UWindsor political science professor weighs in on federal cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet is expected to look much different later today.

CTV News has learned that nearly the entirety of the cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday.

Seven ministers are confirmed to be leaving cabinet, opening up spots for new faces, while the majority of current members of the prime minister's front bench are expected to be moved, according to a senior government source.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan says this follows a smaller shakeup last fall.

Miljan says the ministers who've announced they're not running again makes sense when you consider how long they've been in office and their ages.

"So you can see why they're seeing I'm not going to commit to another four years, but others I think it's either a sign they were told 'you're not going to make the cut' and they basically give them an honourable way to step out. Or that they think this is a government that's going down and they want to get their chances in the private sector while they can," she said.

Beyond the ministers not running for re-election, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier are also expected to leave cabinet.

Miljan says she thinks Trudeau could benefit from shrinking the size of the overall cabinet.

"I think it's way too large, and there's really only a few key players who are part of the inner circle," she continued. "So I don't think he necessarily needs to bring in a lot of new talent, but having said that, it is looking kind of stale and so this does give him an opportunity to bring in new people from the backbench."

She says it's also an opportunity to revitalize his core inner circle and try to see if they can come up with some new ideas.

"That's the problem when you've been in power this long is that you start to look stale, you start to look like you've run out of fresh ideas. When you're going against opposition parties that have new leaders that are able to fill the room, and I'm thinking of Pierre Poilievre, I mean that obviously is something they want to be able to counter and have a counter attack against."

Once the new cabinet is revealed later today, members will have a few weeks to dive into their briefing or transition binders before heading off to P.E.I. for a cabinet retreat in August where ministers will prepare for the return of parliament in September.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides and CTV News