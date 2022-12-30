UWindsor President looking forward to WECHU partnership going into 2023

The President of the University of Windsor is looking forward to upcoming investments and partnerships going into the New Year.

Over the summer the University of Windsor announced they were entering a strategic partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that will look at exploring opportunities like co-location, joint programming and future collaboration for teaching, areas of research, community service and experimental learning.

The co-location will allow the University of Windsor to retrofit Residence Hall West, a building that has not been used in several years.

President at the University of Windsor Dr. Robert Gordon says it's a win/ win for both the University of Windsor and the health unit.

"What we want to do with Windsor Essex County Health Unit is have a partnership where they benefit from proximity to us and we benefit from proximity to them. We're excited for them to officially move onto campus in 2024."

He says this partnership will build on the already existing relationship they have with WECHU.

"We're going to be doing some renovations to currently unused space on campus and develop collaborations, research, teaching, learning, providing students with experienced learning opportunities, internships and community service opportunities as well."

Gordon says the unused space on campus will go through some renovations for this partnership.

"For the next 12 months or so we're going to be retrofitting the space they are going to be occupying and at the same time developing deeper conversations so this partnership is second to none and will support not just the university and WECHU but our broader Windsor-Essex community."

The construction completion and co-location date are planned for 2024.



