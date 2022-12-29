UWindsor President reflects on first normal fall semester in a while ahead of 2023

For the first time in a few years, students and staff at the University of Windsor managed to get through the 2022 fall semester without many disruptions or impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the semester has really flown by, but it was an opportunity to get things back to normal as they were in the years preceding the pandemic, and saw a number of new changes on campus.

Reflecting on the past few years back to the fall of 2019, President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Robert Gordon says they had about 4% of their classes delivered online then which ballooned to 98% during the pandemic.

So far this year, it's been about an 80/20 balance in terms of in-class learning versus online.

"What we're doing is kind of gradually exploring where is the best balance moving forward. So I think in terms of the delivery of classes things were really positive this past fall, again recognizing some of the challenges that we still face as we continue to navigate through the pandemic," he said.

Some of the lessons learned over the last few years are helping to craft the University of Windsor's new strategic plan, titled Aspire: Together for Tomorrow.

The draft framework of the plan has been available to the campus and surrounding communities for review and feedback for a while now, and once approved, it will guide decision making at the university for the next five years.

Dr. Gordon says their intentions are to pay attention to what the campus, and the broader community in Windsor-Essex, are saying in terms of where they need to go.

"We've actually consulted with over 2,000 staff, faculty, students, alumni, community members, and partners," he continued. "We've collected nearly 40,000 comments and data points so far and this is our first strategic plan in nearly 13 years as a university."

He says they're really excited about it, putting the lessons learned during the pandemic into action, and really focusing on the student experience being second to none.

Another new feature on campus is the Toldo Lancer Centre, which opened this fall, and is something Dr. Gordon believes is an exceptional amenity and addition to the university.

"Really appreciate the significant contributions, over $55-million from University of Windsor students, to really help support this incredible facility's upgrade and renewal. And certainly we're committed to making sure that our community has full access to the facilities there as well."

Classes resume at the University of Windsor on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.