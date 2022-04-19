UWindsor Professor weighs in on Conservative leadership race

While Conservative Leadership Candidate Pierre Poilievre has been drawing in large crowds across the country, one of his rivals has been using some unorthodox tactics.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has been approaching Muslim, Tamil, and Nepalese communities, selling memberships for a higher stake in the party.

In one meeting with Muslim leaders in BC, he said he needs to sell thousands of new memberships to compete with Poilievre's already high supporter-base.

University of Windsor Political Science Professor Lydia Miljan says Brown's goal may be more than he can handle.

"Well, he certainly has given himself a large task," she began. "It's always easier to fish where the fish are, and he has made the bar that much higher, because what he's hoping is that he's basically going to get new memberships."

Miljan adds, Poilievre has made an impressive showing so far.

"Poilievre seems to be very much the grassroots favourite. I've seen even non-supportive journalists really being quite wowed, and amazed with the kinds of crowds that he's been able to turn up," she said.

Miljan says Brown's one fatal flaw may come down to a matter of language.

"I mean, the thing about Patrick Brown, is, it's all well and good for him to try to attrack new voters and new membership, but ultimately I don't think he's going to be successful, because, quite frankly, he can't speak French."

Regardless of outcome, Miljan says the Conservative Leadership race will heat up over the summer months, with visits to major municipalities, and much more in-person interaction.

The deadline for prospective candidates to enter the race is today.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides