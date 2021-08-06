UWindsor Ready to Welcome Students Back to Campus

Face to face learning will be back on the University of Windsor campus this fall.

The plan will see the return of in-person classes "wherever possible," according to Fall Return to Campus Action Group Chair Jess Dixon.

Classes have been virtual with the exception of some assessments that require hands-on learning since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

Dixon says in-person, virtual and hybrid learning models will be available this fall.

"We're trying to be as accommodating as possible to everyone in the fall, which we see as a bit of a transition period to return to a more complete return to campus in January," he added.

He says a daily self-assessment will be required before heading to campus and non-medical masks or face coverings will be required in all buildings.

"They're not being required to worn outdoors, but if there's some type of a sanctioned activity where people may be in close proximity to one another, masks may be required," he says.

Dixon says staff have already returned to campus.

"Our senior administrators started coming back in mid-June and through July," he says. "I'm speaking to you today from my office as faculty and staff are starting to make their way back throughout the month of August to prepare for students making their return in September."

The COVID-19 vaccine won't be a requirement for faculty or students returning to campus.

Dixon says the university will be running an awareness campaign called Take the Jab to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

Visit www.uwindsor.ca/returntocampus for more on this falls return to campus.