UWindsor Receives $1.5-million to Help with Province's Virtual Learning Strategy

The University of Windsor is getting a boost to help with its virtual learning efforts.

Through the province's new Virtual Learning Strategy, the university has been awarded nearly $1.5-million to be used for 19 local projects.

According to a release, Ontario investing $50-million in the program to help "drive growth in online and hybrid learning."

The province hopes to create more digital content to be made available through the eCampus Ontario open library.

The release goes on to say, UWindsor is a partner institution in the development of "sector-wide change in how education is provided."