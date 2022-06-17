UWindsor reporting an increase in student confirmations for fall semester

The University of Windsor is reporting an increase in student confirmations ahead of the Fall 2022 semester.

The university has seen an increase of almost 4 per cent in Ontario high school student confirmations, well over the province-wide system increase of 1 per cent.

Dr. Chris Busch, Associate Vice-President of Enrolment Management, says they are seeing a significant increase in demand from Ontario high school students who are selecting the university as their destination of choice.

The university says there was also in increase in students listing the school as their second, third and fourth choice.

Busch says they are very proud of what they're seeing right now.

"The university is kind of leading the pack as one of the top institutions with a higher number of confirmations," he says. "That is students that have been admitted, electing to signal their intention to enrol in the fall compared to peer institutions, especially institutions close in our neighbourhood, such as Western."

According Ontario Universities' Application Centre, 1,971 students have accepted an offer of admission to an Undergraduate Program at the university as of June 8, 2022, a 3.8 per cent increase over last year's confirmation figures.

Busch says he thinks the return to in-person learning coming out of COVID-19 restrictions is one factor for the increase.

"As you can image, the pandemic has had many challenges, so I think a lot of students are now deciding this is time to continue their post-secondary studies in a variety of disciplines," he says.

Busch believes recruitment at all levels has helped increase confirmations, along with being able to showcase the university during in-person efforts.

"Through the engagement we've been having over the past few months and full year, the brand new Toldo Lancer Recreation Centre, being able to connect with guests and bringing families and everyone on campus, it really brings some energy on campus. We see it everyday," he adds.

The University is also reporting a dramatic increases in international applications (+57%), admissions (54%), and confirmations (51%).