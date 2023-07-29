UWindsor researchers looking to reverse fish and mussel species decline

Freshwater biodiversity in the Great Lakes is facing a critical threat, as several species of fish and mussels are disappearing at an alarming rate.

In response to this environmental crisis, a team of dedicated researchers from the University of Windsor, along with some partners, have undertaken a transformative project: Application and Assessment of Recovery Actions for Species at Risk Fishes and Mussels in the Lower Great Lakes.

The four-year initiative, generously funded with $850,000 from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans' Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk, aims to develop a comprehensive understanding of habitat needs and threats, restore vital ecosystems, and pioneer captive breeding methods to save imperiled species.

Led by Trevor Pitcher, researcher and professor from the Department of Integrative Biology and the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER), the project sheds light on the lesser-known crisis of "the invisible collapse" of freshwater biodiversity.

Unlike its ocean counterpart, researchers say the silent emergency receives far less attention, making it all the more urgent to address.

"This project seeks to address the swift decline in freshwater biodiversity, particularly focusing on at-risk fish and mussels that have been insufficiently studied, especially in terms of habitat loss and captive breeding," Dr. Pitcher said.

Their mission is to change the narrative and bring these species the attention and support researchers say they deserve.

The research consortium consists of other institutions, including McGill University, University of Toronto, St. Clair Region Conservation Authority, and Ausable-Bayfield Conservation Authority.

The collaboration will tackle four key conservation aspects: Studying Habitat Needs and Restoring Critical Habitat, Understanding Stressors and Mitigation, Captive Breeding Methods for Endangered Species, and Evaluating Previous Conservation Efforts.

Catherine Febria, the project collaborator and director of the Healthy Headwaters Lab, will lead the conservation efforts for freshwater mussel species kidneyshell, northern riffle shell, and snuffbox.

These mussels face a severe risk of extinction in the Sydenham River watershed in southwestern Ontario.

Officials say the project's outcomes hold tremendous promise for the preservation of the Great Lakes' precious biodiversity.