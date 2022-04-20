UWindsor returning to in-person convocation celebrations

The University of Windsor is returning to in-person convocation ceremonies this spring.

According to a release posted on the university's website, Spring Convocation will be held from June 14 to 17 at the WFCU Centre.

Chancellor Dr. Mary Jo Haddad stated "this spring’s convocation ceremony will mark the first in-person UWindsor convocation celebration in over two years."

UWindsor held virtual convocation ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first spring convocation ceremony is for the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The university says eligible students have until May 1 to apply to graduate.