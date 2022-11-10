UWindsor 'strongly recommending' wearing masks indoors

With the cold and flu season in full swing, the University of Windsor has provided some updated guidance for students and faculty on campus this week.

In a social media post, the university says that students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to comply with their COVID-19 Mask Policy to the fullest extent possible.

At this time, the UofW requires wearing a mask whenever physical distancing of two metres or six feet cannot be maintained, but additionally officials are strongly recommending wearing masks when indoors regardless of physical distancing.

The announcement follows the University of Waterloo reinstating a mask requirement for indoor activities like lectures, seminars, labs, tests, and exams this week.

University of Windsor officials say the cooperation of the campus community towards keeping each other healthy will also serve to minimize the burden on the healthcare system.

Public Health institutions and officials have noted that the province is facing a triple threat from influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

St. Clair College officials say they are not considering reinstating a mandatory mask policy at this time.