UWindsor Study Shows COVID-19's Impact on Children's Mental Health

A study on local kids is revealing the impact that COVID-19 is having on their mental health.

The University of Windsor research took at look at children from eight to 13 years old from 190 families in Windsor-Essex and west of London.

Dr. Lance Rappaport is an assistant professor of psychology at the university.

He says more than 75 per cent of kids are feeling the impact of the pandemic.

"The majority of children, over 50 per cent, were reporting problems related to irritability," he says. "Just around 25 to 33 per cent of the sample are reporting problems related to depressive symptoms or anxiety."

Rappaport says there's a diverse reaction among children, but it's clear COVID-19 is taking a toll.

"We want to respect that it's going to affect children in very different ways, and just because a third of them might become more anxious, it doesn't mean that everyone is," he added.

He says the mental trauma usually associated with post traumatic stress disorder isn't present in the majority of the children.

"In this case we're seeing at as this kind of broad stress that seems to have a really complex outcome," he says. "It's kind of impacting children in a range of different ways, which doesn't make it less painful, just more widespread."

Rappaport says the study shows children with more stable support systems experienced less stress and anxiety.

He adds the research will be used to develop resources and services to help children recover from the pandemic.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides