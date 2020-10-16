UWindsor Takes Engineering Saturdays Online

Budding engineers will still get a chance to learn from the University of Windsor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Faculty of Engineering usually hosts grade school and high school students on campus, to learn and build everything from a robotic arm to roller coaster.

Outreach Coordinator Mike Konstantino says free virtual events have been planned moving forward that will use common household items for projects starting Saturday.

"We're still able to do a lot of the hands on activities virtually because we're actually going to be going through the activity with the children throughout the event," Konstantino says.

Virtual participation is the norm now, but he says it will stick around after restrictions are lifted to allow kids throughout the country to join in.

"So we will have the virtual stuff going on as well as our regular stuff; it will be somewhat integrated into our outreach activities," he says.

Participants will need to provide their own supplies, but Konstantino says most items can be found around the house and those that need to be purchased will be at minimal cost.

The first event for Grades 3 to 7 at 10 a.m. Saturday.

A full schedule of events and how to register can be found in the engineering section of the university's website.