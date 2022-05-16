UWindsor to build six-storey, 440 room student residence

The University of Windsor will break ground on a new student residence in Spring 2023.

The university says the state-of-the-art building will be located on Sunset Avenue between Wyandotte and Union Streets and will be ready to welcome students ahead of the Fall 2025 semester.

The six-storey building will feature 440 private rooms, arranged in suites with two rooms sharing a bathroom. The 160,000 square foot floorplan will also feature amenities for students, including a 13,500 square foot dining hall, something currently not available at the university.

Gillian Heisz, Vice-President of Finance and Operations at the University of Windsor, says this will become the largest residence on campus.

Heisz says they've been working on this project for a number of years and the need for this on campus.

"It truly is a monumental event to be able to open a new building," she says. "You may or may not know, our ancillary operations are not government funding. So it's not as easy as applying for a grant and hoping the government will support us, it's something we really have to work through and come up with creative solutions to make this happen."

The cost of the new residence is not being disclosed as the tendering process for the project is ongoing.

Heisz says they think the rooms will be quite nice.

"Nice big windows, the windows will open. Views across the street to Alumni Hall, so you'll be able to see the hub of the action and a very close walk down to the Toldo Lancer Centre, just five minutes there to the new recreation centre that's opening in July. We think that will be a real highlight," she adds.

The new residence helps address Windsor's growing housing shortage while offering students the convenience of living on campus.

The university currently has four residence buildings - Residence Hall West, Laurier Hall, Cartier Hall and Alumni Hall. Each year, UWindsor welcomes 150 - 350 students in each residence as well as thousands more living in private, off-campus rental accommodations.