UWindsor welcoming fans back to Alumni Stadium

The University of Windsor is getting set to welcome fans back to Alumni Stadium, but with a number of COVID-19 protocols in place.

Capacity has been limited to 750 spectators who are encouraged to sit in pods of two to four people.

Only fully vaccinated fans can enter the stadium — partially vaccinated or exemptions will be permitted.

Photo ID, proof of vaccination and the completed form on the Safe Lancer App are required.

Face masks must be worn and there will be plenty of hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Lancer soccer kicks off its season on September 22 while Lancer football plays its first game on October 2 — tickets go on sale on September 20.

More information can be found at goLancers.ca/tickets.