UWSA postpones Lancerpalooza due to COVID-19 concerns

The University of Windsor Student Alliance has made the tough decision to postpone a number of Welcome Week events due to COVID-19.

The popular Lancerpalooza evening events have been cancelled until further notice.

In a statement to AM800, UWSA president Jasleen Dayal says, with the local COVID-19 situation evolving rapidly, it's impossible to know what restrictions will be in place when it comes time to host the events.

The statement goes on to say all students are encouraged to get vaccinated and stay home if they're feeling sick.

Several COVID-19 friendly events are still scheduled for Welcome Week which goes September 4 to 9.

More information can be found at uwsa.ca.