UWSA Supports Mandatory Vaccinations to Attend UWindsor Campus

In a Tweet Thursday, President Jasleen Dayal said, "mandating vaccines on campuses is definitely something we encourage the provincial government to take into consideration."

A requirement the University of Windsor Student's Alliance (UWSA) wants to see for undergraduate students as well.

The University of Windsor will require all student athletes and athletic therapists to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Petar Bratic is the Vice President of Finance and Operations for the UWSA.

He says most undergraduates are willing to do what it takes to ensure in-person classes are not interrupted again.

"What we keep hearing time and time again is come this variant, come that variant, we may have to roll things back," he says. "Well, how do you plan an undergraduate degree with that kind of uncertainty?"

Bratic says stability and safety are the primary concerns for the UWSA's membership.

"We're just looking for some sort of certainty, and if that certainty comes in the form of being vaccinated to be on campus, then so be it," he added.

He says undergrads would want the same accommodations in place that UWindsor athletes already have in place.

"That doesn't mean that we're saying we should force people to get vaccinated, absolutely not," he says. "What we are saying is, if what it takes for certainty is to be vaccinated to be on campus, then that's what we can do. The students who don't want to be vaccinated would just continue with online classes."

UWindsor athletes and athletic therapist will be required to have their first dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine no later than Aug. 31 and their second dose no later than Oct. 1.

According to the release, "provisions have been put in place for vaccination exemptions for medical reasons or under ground protected under the Human Rights Code."

The Department of Athletics will be implementing rapid testing beginning in September for student athletes and therapists who are not yet fully vaccinated or who have a vaccination exemption from the University.

A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic on UWindsor's campus is planned for Sept. 10 for all students, faculty, staff and members of the community.