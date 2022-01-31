Vacant deputy mayor's seat up for discussion in Essex Monday night

Now that Essex has named its mayor, it's time to fill the vacant deputy mayor's seat.

Last Monday, council opted to promote deputy mayor Richard Meloche to mayor to replace the outgoing Larry Snively who resigned on January 12 after pleading guilty to a charge under the Municipal Elections Act.

A special meeting has been called to determine who will take on the role of deputy mayor for the remainder of the term.

Council has two options — to appoint someone or call a by-election.

The runner up has been appointed in the past — Phil Pocock lost to Meloche in the 2018 municipal election by nearly 1,300 votes.

Council will meet to discuss the issue Monday night at 6 p.m.