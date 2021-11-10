Vaccination deadline approaching for City of Windsor employees

The Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Windsor is hopeful that the number of employees vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to climb before Monday's deadline.

CAO Jason Reynar says some departments already have a 100 per cent vaccination rate, while some others don't, but he says there are no hot spots when it comes to a high number of unvaccinated employees in a given department.

City employees have until Nov. 15 to disclose their vaccination status or they will be suspended without pay.

Reynar says they are watching certain departments closely, especially Windsor Fire and Rescue, Huron Lodge and the Windsor Police Service.

"Anything that's essential where you can't have a blip in service or a gap in service, we're watching very closely and we want to make sure we have those plans in place and there are in place now for next week regardless of where we're at. I am hopeful, the number has been climbing and I'm hopeful that number will continue to climb as we head toward Monday," he says.

Reynar also notes that some employees are still working to provide proper documentation when it comes to their vaccination status and he's confident the number of vaccinated staff will increase before Monday.

The city is reporting of its over 3,000 employee, 78 per cent of staff have confirmed their vaccination status, while 22 per cent have yet to share their proof of vaccination.

A release from the city states "Contingency plans for a decrease in staff are in place, and all City services will continue. Any need for temporary service modifications will be communicated without delay."

City Council approved a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy on Sept. 16.