Vaccination proof not required in certain areas at Leamington Raceway

Lakeshore Horse Racing Association will not require spectators to show proof of vaccination.

"If you're coming to sit in the grandstand and to bet a few races, no not required," Association member Tom Bain said.

Bain says the grandstand at Leamington Raceway is considered open air.

"If they're coming in to watch the races or to bet the races, no they won't require proof," he continued. "There is located on the grounds a bar, should they decide to attend that then they would be required there if they enter the bar."

He says spectators who visit the bar at the race track will have to show proof of vaccination.

Bain says a representative from the Ontario Harness Horse Association worked with the province on the regulations.

"It was decided that because it is open air and they are outside that the requirements for those vaccinations wouldn't be required at this time unless they were to move indoors."

Bain says regulations are similar across the province.

"If they're open air such as we are and we are not enclosed, our grandstand is open air so if your grandstand is open air, you're allowed to not require the vaccinations," Bain said.

Starting on Wednesday, patrons will need to show proof of full vaccination and a piece of ID to enter settings such as restaurants, theatres and gyms.

The province said businesses and patrons who don't follow the rules could be fined and added enforcement officers are visiting businesses this week to discuss the system's requirements, which apply to patrons but not venue workers.