Vaccination proof required to enter Kingsville town facilities starting Wednesday

Starting September 22, those looking to enter the town facilities in Kingsville will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The move is in line with the provincial vaccine certification program which is set to roll out the same day.

Proof will be required at Kingsville Arena, the Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre, the Ridgeview and Lakeside Park pavilions, the Unico Community Centre and the Carnegie Arts and Visitor Centre.

Residents under the age of 12 and those under 18 taking part in organized sports will be exempt.

According to a release, all visitors will have to complete a COVID-19 screening checklist before they enter.

The town is reminding residents to arrive early for events as there may be line ups or delays.